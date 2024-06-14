The Mizoram Amateur Taekwondo Association (MATA), World Pro Taekwondo Hqrs and World Taekwondo Hqrs, Kukkiwon on Thursday felicitated Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma with an Honorary 7th Dan Black Belt and Certificate of Appreciation.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude, stating this Honour comes as a result of the achievements of MATA and Taekwondo fighters from Mizoram, who have achieved immense success and promoted the sports in India. He also extended his wishes for their successful future.

Officials from the Mizoram Amateur Taekwondo Association explained that such an honour has been given to the Chief Minister because he has contributed towards the development of Sports in India.



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The 7th Dan Black Belt is the highest in the country. The former Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalthan Hawla was also awarded with an Honorary 1 Dan Black belt in 2012.

Along with the MATA officials, Grand Master Prof.Hee Do Kim (9th Dan Black belt) of World Taekwondo Hqrs, Kukkiwon and Grand Master Lee Jae Ku (8th Dan Black belt) international coach for Poomsae and Kyorugi Taekwondo were also present. The two Grand Masters had visited the State as dignitaries for the Mizoram Sports Conclave.