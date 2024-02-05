Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma inaugurated Fire Prevention Week 2024 at the Synod Conference Hall today.

The Fire Prevention Week initiative began in 2000, and Mizoram exclusively observes it for the 24th time this year.

In his opening remarks, Chief Guest Chief Minister Lalduhoma invited the people to take initiatives to protect the land from fires. He urged law enforcement agencies to take legal action against those who burn the land due to negligence and crime.



Lalthansanga, Minister of EF&CC and Chairman of the State-Level Sub-Committee on Fire Prevention, also addressed the function as Chief Guest.



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Ashok Kumar Biswal, IFS, PCCF, and Member Secretary of the State-Level Committee on Fire Prevention, explained the purpose of Fire Prevention Week. Kamal Preet, IFS, APCCF, and Member Secretary, SLSC on Fire Prevention, welcomed the participants, and Pu Laltlanhlua Zathang, IFS, CF (P), explained the status of Mizoram's forests and wildlife. Kamal Preet, IFS, APCCF, and Member Secretary, SLSC, on Fire Prevention, announced the Fire Prevention Week pledge.

The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week is ‘Let us work together to prevent fires.’ Every year, Fire Prevention Week is celebrated during the first weekend of February.

Each district of Mizoram celebrated Fire Prevention Week.

Mizoram has been observing the event every year since 2000 to create awareness about the importance of fire prevention. Mizoram is the only state initiating Fire Prevention Week every year since 2000 through the central scheme of the Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme (FFPM).