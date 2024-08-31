Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday embarked on a week-long tour to the US to attend a function organised by Mizos living in America, officials said.

He was accompanied by his wife Liansailovi and Officer on Special Duty to the CM, Lalremruata, they said.

During his stay, the Chief Minister will hold meetings with US state department officials in Washington DC.

He is also scheduled to attend a meeting organised by the Chin community in Indianapolis, where a large number of Chin diaspora from Myanmar reside with the population growing to nearly 30,000 in 2023.



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His US trip is officially acknowledged by the Ministry of External Affairs and will be received by the officials of the Consul General of India during arrival and provide security besides accompanying him in all his programmes, the communique said.

All the travel expenses will be borne by the US Mizo community who invited him.