On a significant day for inter-state relations, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Guwahati to deliberate on developmental issues that concern both states.

Taking to his X handle, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Bonding over breakfast! In my first one-to-one meeting with Hon’ble Chief Minister of Mizoram, Pu Lalduhoma after his emphatic victory in the Vidhan Sabha elections, I once again offered my heartiest congratulations. We engaged in various discussions to ensure continued peace and progress between our two States."

The meeting was a strategic step towards resolving long-standing disputes and fostering cooperation.

It is to be mentioned here that after the recently concluded Assembly election in Mizoram, this is the first visit of the Mizoram chief minister with his Assam counterpart.



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The discussions between Lalduhoma and Sarma were particularly crucial given the historical border tensions between Assam and Mizoram.

The two states share a 164 km boundary, which has been a point of contention due to differing interpretations of colonial-era demarcations from 1875 and 1933. In July 2021, this dispute escalated into a violent clash near Mizoram’s Vairengte village, tragically resulting in the loss of lives and injuries.

Both Chief Ministers have shown a commitment to peace and dialogue, with several rounds of talks held to maintain tranquillity along the boundary. The meeting in Guwahati was likely a continuation of these efforts, aiming to reach a political resolution to the border issues and prevent future conflicts.

The meeting between the two leaders underscores the importance of collaboration and understanding in addressing developmental challenges and territorial disputes. It reflects a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of Assam and Mizoram.