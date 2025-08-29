Mizoram CM Lalduhoma says fund flow from Centre ‘satisfactory’

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on August 29 said the inflow of funds from the Centre for implementing development projects in the state has been “satisfactory.”

Speaking at the conference of the Mizoram Planning, Economic and Statistical Service Association in Aizawl, Lalduhoma noted that allocations under the Ministry of DoNER and the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) have seen marked improvement.

He urged officials to prioritise projects that are most essential and aligned with the state’s resource potential. The conference was also attended by the CM’s planning and finance adviser and MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga.



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