Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 165 crore seized, 5 arrested

In a major crackdown on trans-border narcotics smuggling, security forces seized methamphetamine tablets worth ₹165 crore and arrested five people in separate operations across Mizoram, officials said on August 29.

In Serchhip district, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted a pickup truck near Serchhip town and recovered 9.6 lakh Yaba tablets valued at over ₹144 crore. Three residents of Aizawl were arrested in connection with the seizure.

In another operation on the outskirts of Aizawl, personnel of Assam Rifles and the Special Narcotics Police Station seized 7 kg of meth tablets worth ₹21 crore during a raid in the Zemabawk South area. Two people were arrested after a vehicle was intercepted and searched.



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Earlier on August 21, BSF, NCB, and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department had jointly seized 5 lakh meth tablets and 36 grams of heroin worth ₹75 crore on the Aizawl-Champhai highway between Keifang and Seling villages. Eight people were arrested and four vehicles used for transporting the contraband were impounded in that operation.

Officials described the series of busts as a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating along Mizoram’s porous borders.