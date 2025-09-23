Mizoram CM reviews NHIDCL projects, flags urgent need for highway repairs

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 23 chaired a review meeting with officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall.

The meeting was attended by PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, senior officials from the PWD, Power & Electricity Department, and NHIDCL.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of several national highways, Lalduhoma pointed out that potholes and surface damage were visible across many stretches of road. He urged NHIDCL to ensure timely and proper maintenance during the Contractor Liability Period.

The Chief Minister also stressed that when new bypasses are constructed, the old town roads should be formally handed over to the State PWD for upkeep. Highlighting the Aizawl–Vairengte highway as the “lifeline of Mizoram,” he asked NHIDCL to accord it top priority.



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Raising the issue of road durability in a state prone to heavy rainfall and prolonged monsoon, Lalduhoma proposed the use of rigid pavement technology. NHIDCL informed that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has already directed officials to examine the proposal. The Chief Minister urged for speedy implementation.

He also expressed concern over the collapse of the Thingfala Mamte ‘T’ Baptist Church, allegedly linked to road-cutting works by NHIDCL. Officials informed him that the Deputy Commissioner’s Office had completed assessments and submitted reports to the Project Management Unit, which will be forwarded to NHIDCL headquarters.

Responding to these concerns, NHIDCL Regional Executive Director Pu Adelbert Susngi assured the Chief Minister that all issues raised would be taken up promptly. NHIDCL also briefed the state leadership on challenges being faced at various project sites.