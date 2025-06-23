Mizoram CM leads Olympic Day Run 2025, champions fitness and olympic spirit in Aizawl

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma led the Olympic Day Run 2025 at the iconic Lammual Ground in Aizawl on Sunday morning. The event, organised by the Mizoram Olympic Association, saw the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of citizens, including students, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts.

The run was held as part of the worldwide Olympic Day celebrations, commemorating the foundation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on June 23, 1894. Over 150 countries mark this day every year by organizing Olympic Day Runs and related activities under the coordination of their National Olympic Committees (NOCs). This year, India's theme was “#Let’s Move +1, India!”, aimed at motivating every citizen to take one extra step toward physical activity and wellness.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who was joined by Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of fitness and the universal values of the Olympic movement.



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“The Olympic Day Run is not just about running,” the Chief Minister said. “It’s about celebrating health, friendship, and the spirit of sportsmanship. I encourage every citizen of Mizoram to include some form of physical activity in their daily lives—not just today, but every day.”

He commended the efforts of the Mizoram Olympic Association and the state's sporting community for promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering talent across disciplines. Under the leadership of Sports Minister Hmar, Mizoram has been actively expanding grassroots sports initiatives, encouraging youth participation, and strengthening the state’s reputation as a nursery of Indian sports talent.

The Olympic Day Run 2025 in Aizawl also featured cultural performances, fitness demonstrations, and a message from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) urging citizens to embrace the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.

The morning ended with a symbolic flag-off by the Chief Minister, as runners took to the streets of Aizawl, turning the city into a vibrant arena of movement, unity, and inspiration.

The event reflected Mizoram’s growing commitment to health and sports, with leaders and citizens coming together to celebrate not just a day of running, but a lifestyle anchored in fitness and values that go beyond the finish line.

