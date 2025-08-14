Mizoram CM links drug inflow to state’s proximity to ‘Golden Triangle’

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said the state’s close proximity to the “Golden Triangle” — a notorious drug-producing region in Southeast Asia — is contributing to a steady inflow of narcotics into the state.

He was speaking at a state-level programme under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drugs Free India Campaign), attended by over 600 students from various schools and colleges.

“The Golden Triangle’s geographical closeness to Mizoram is a major factor in the frequent inflow of drugs. We must remain united in our fight to protect Mizo society from such harmful influences,” Lalduhoma said. The Golden Triangle refers to a mountainous zone spanning northeastern Myanmar, northwestern Thailand, and northern Laos, infamous for large-scale drug manufacturing.



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Calling for the complete eradication of drugs, the Chief Minister urged young people to abstain entirely, warning that even occasional use could lead to addiction. He also appealed to those already trapped in substance abuse to take the courageous step of quitting and rebuilding their lives.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is being implemented in 372 districts nationwide, including all 11 districts of Mizoram. The campaign focuses on spreading awareness about the dangers of drug use and preventing first-time users from starting.