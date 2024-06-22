Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda wherein he informed the Northeast State CM that the first instalment of a Special Package for Mizoram’s lone medical college will be released soon.

Nadda told Lalduhoma that Rs 170 crores for the Zoram Medical College under the Special Package will soon be given for the development of the medical college.

They also discussed on various developmental project for Mizoram’s Health Sector.

DoNER and Minister of Comminications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured Lalduhoma that funds to the state of Mizoram through NEC shall be increased and also agreed to look into the difficulties faced by Mizoram for funds received through Externally Aided Project (EAP).



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Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla also informed the Chief Minister that an amount of Rs 21.64 Crore has been issued to the SDRF as a relief package of Cyclone Remal. The Home Secretary also informed that the second instalment shall also soon be released.

During his meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, a discussion was held for establishing Mizo Scout Battalion under the Indian Army as well as the political instability and conflict of neighbouring Myanmar.

The Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured Lalduhoma that the 65 projects under PMJVK shall be completed.

The CM also requested the Minister to allot a seat for the lone Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha which is neither NDA or INDIA.