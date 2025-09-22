Over 600 trucks stranded on NH-306 in Mizoram as Sairang-Kawnpui stretch turns impassable

Movement of essential commodities into Mizoram has been severely disrupted as more than 600 trucks remain stranded on the National Highway due to the poor condition of the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch, officials said on Sunday.

NH-306, parts of which are also referred to as NH-6, is the state’s lifeline, connecting Mizoram with the rest of the country through Silchar in Assam. Despite being repaired as recently as July and August, the Sairang-Kawnpui section has once again fallen into disrepair, making it almost impossible for loaded trucks to ply.

According to officials, 339 trucks carrying essential supplies for Aizawl were stuck at Kawnpui, while another 264 empty trucks heading toward Assam were stranded at Khamrang as of Sunday morning. Earlier, more than 500 Assam-bound trucks stranded between Sairang and Khamrang were released on Saturday after gradual clearance efforts.



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The crisis has raised alarm among traders and transporters. The Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA) and the Northeast Transporters’ Union convened a meeting in Aizawl on Saturday, where they warned of a drastic step if the issue remains unresolved.

MIMA president PC Laldinthara said the two organisations unanimously decided not to transport essential goods during next year’s rainy season unless the highway is made reliably passable. He added that the recurring problem of the national highway turning unusable during monsoons has created immense hardship for both traders and consumers, underscoring the urgent need for a permanent solution.

The disruption has sparked concerns of supply shortages in Mizoram, as the stranded trucks continue to block the movement of goods on the state’s only road lifeline.