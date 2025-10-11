Mizoram CM voices concern over decline in educated youths clearing job exams

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma voiced deep concern over the declining trend of educated Mizo youths clearing recruitment exams, even for state government posts, and urged students to work harder and aim for excellence.

Addressing the general conference of the Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) in Hnahthial town, Lalduhoma lamented that the state’s young aspirants were increasingly failing to secure government jobs or qualify in national-level recruitments. He cited the low turnout of Mizo candidates at a recent Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment rally as a matter of “serious concern.”

“It is worrying that Mizo students fail to clear exams and get jobs even under the state government. This shows that we must work harder and put in more effort,” Lalduhoma said, appealing to students to not only focus on government employment but also explore opportunities in entrepreneurship.



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The chief minister further encouraged students to seek enrolment in centrally-run institutions such as Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV), which, he said, could help enhance their academic exposure and competitiveness.

To boost learning experiences, Lalduhoma announced that a special budgetary provision would be made in the next fiscal year to fund educational study tours for students. He also informed that all direct recruitment vacancies under the state government would henceforth be publicly advertised to ensure transparency and equal opportunity.

The chief minister added that 2,087 job vacancies had already been approved for filling under the current Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government through direct recruitment, with selected candidates eligible for future regularisation.