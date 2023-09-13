Air officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command SP Dharkar paid a visit to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga at the CM's office on September 12 and discussed security issues in the northeastern state.

In addition to discussing security issues in Mizoram and the northeastern area of India, they discussed the establishment of a new airport in Mizoram with a heliport that can serve both the Air Force and the general public, as per sources.



The chief minister said that they have already identified two locations for this new infrastructure in the southern part of Mizoram.



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