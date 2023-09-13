The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police during a joint operation launched in the general area of Tlangpuikawn in Siaha district, recovered a huge cache of ammunition on September 12.

On receipt of inputs from sources regarding movement of war like stores from Archung (Lawngtlai dist) to Lawngtlai the joint team established a joint check post.

The party searched the suspected vehicles (three two wheelers) at the check post near Tlangpuikawn and recovered 1800 rounds of AK 47 from of three individuals (two Myanmar nationals).

The war like stores and the personnel have been handed over to Siaha Police Station.



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