Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said that the Mizo National Front's (MNF) has been working for the unification of all Zo tribes for decades since 1961.

He said this while speaking during a conference in the Saitual district of the state on June 27.

Zoramthanga also said that he recently informed his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh that his party MNF has been spearheading a movement to integrate all the different tribes of the Zo community and to bring them under one administrative since 1961.

The Chief Minister said that Mizoram has been established by God for a reason and the ancestors left the beautiful Burmese valleys and came here instead of going to another beautiful valley (Manipur) that situated not far from here.

"Mizoram has been established by God for a reason. Why did our ancestors choose this place?They left the beautiful Burmese valleys and came here and although not reaching another beautiful valley that situated not far from here,'' he added.

Zoramthanga further said that people have fled Burma and Manipur due to the conflict.

''They are located in the most difficult part of the development of the mountains. But I believe it was designed for a reason. Our brothers and sisters have fled Burma and Manipur due to the conflict. Maybe that is a reason why we stayed in this place,'' he stated.

Earlier in an official statement, the Chief Minister had said that the MNF's goal has been to combine all territories inhabited by the Zo people into a single administrative unit ever since the formation of his party in 1961.

On May 19, Zoramthanga had said that the Mizoram government cannot directly interfere in the internal affairs of Manipur on the issue of 'Greater Mizoram' or unification of Mizoram's contiguous area in Manipur with the state.

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