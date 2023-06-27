The Mizoram government on June 27 announced the cancellation of June 29 as a holiday for banks and financial institutions owing to Idu’l Zuha celebrations.



General Administration Department, Government of Mizoram notified cancellation of 29th June, 2023 (Idu'l Zuha) as a holiday for banks and financial institutions within Mizoram State.



“In partial modification of Notification No.F.23012/1/2019-GAD dt.25.10.2022 and in exercise of the powers conferred by Explanation under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 read with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs No.25/20/56/Pub-I dt.06.09.1957, the Competent Authority hereby notifies the cancellation of 29th June, 2023 (Idu'l Zuha) as a holiday for banks and financial institutions within Mizoram State”, stated the official notice.



Also read : Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize illegal foreign origin liquor and cigarettes worth Rs 88 lakh