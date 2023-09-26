The Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga laid the foundation stone of Mizoram State Super Specialty Cancer & Research Centre to be constructed with funding from the Japan International Cooperation (JICA) with Rupees Seven Hundred Crore at Mizoram State Cancer Institute Complex, Zemabawk, Aizawl.

Zoramthanga said that he was very happy for a remarkable day for the health infrastructure development in Mizoram and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the government of Japan and JICA for their great contribution to Mizoram.

He also hoped that since Mizoram suffers a lot from cancer and its related diseases this new super specialty & research center shall surely help fighting those life threatening difficulties.

On this occasion, Chief Minister also took opportunity to appeal to the general public to follow a healthy daily lifestyle such as to live free from any kind of tobacco and its related products that can causes cancer and other terminal diseases. He further added his appeal with a reminder that prevention is alway better than cure in the hospitals.

In the unveiling programme Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Minister, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Mizoram; Mr. Hajime Taniguchi, Senior Representative, JICA India Office and Dr. Jeremy L. Pautu, Project Coordinator cum Director, Mizoram State Cancer Institute, gave their speech on the establishment on this new centre.

The total project cost is Rs. 700 crore and out of which 80 percent shall be funded by JICA while the rest 20 percent by the government of Mizoram. The project shall includes 200 bedded hospital, the latest machinery and equipments with world class specialists and researchers on the field of cancer and its related diseases. The project is expect to be completed by 2028.



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