Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha lauded the role of the Karyakartas of Bharatiya Janata Party for their dedicated service and emphasized the need to focus on booth-level activities to further strengthen the party in Tripura.

Addressing the Karyakartas of Kakraban, R.K. Pur, Matabari & Bagma mandals under Gomati district at an organizational meeting held at Rajarshi Kalakshetra, Udaipur, Chief Minister Saha shared his journey within the party.

“I was the booth management in charge in 2019, and later took charge of the membership drive. Since then, our membership in the state has increased by more than 6 lakhs. Success in group work requires unity without division. I have held various positions, including president of BJP Tripura Pradesh, Rajya Sabha MP, and now Chief Minister for two terms. These roles may change, and someone else will take over. Our focus should always be on strengthening the party rather than holding onto positions,” said Dr. Saha.

He emphasized the importance of remaining grounded regardless of one's position as a minister, MLA, or in any other capacity.

"We must visit people in their homes when they are facing difficulties and maintain a record. PM Modi has always emphasized that if anyone faces problems at home, booth leaders or pristhapramukhs must visit them. This not only benefits our party but also strengthens our relationships. Our slogan is 'Seva Hi Sangathan', and to uphold it, we must focus on the grassroots level. Booth leaders play a crucial role in strengthening the party," Dr. Saha added.

Commending the tireless efforts of the party's Karyakartas, Dr. Saha said, ““The Karyakartas of Bharatiya Janata Party work with the commitment of Seva. This commitment has been strengthening our organization day by day & it has been reflected in the recently concluded bye-polls to Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies”.

Also read: Tripura: CPIM, Congress protests state government's steep hike in power tariffs, demands rollback