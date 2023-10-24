Mizoram's Chief Minister Zoramthanga announced on October 23 that he will not share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to the state for assembly elections campaigning.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit Mamit town on October 30 to support the BJP candidates. Zoramthanga pointed to the recent violence in Manipur and the alleged burning of hundreds of churches by the Meitei community as reasons for his decision, stating that aligning with the BJP would be a significant disadvantage for his party, MNF.

“The people of Mizoram are all Christians. When the people of Manipur (Meities) burned hundreds of churches in Manipur, they were (Mizos) totally against that kind of idea. To have sympathy with the BJP at this time will be a big minus point for my party,” the Chief Minister said in an interview with BBC News.

"It will be better if the prime minister comes alone and he shares the platform by himself, and I take the stage separately by myself," he added.

Despite being a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally at the Centre, MNF does not collaborate with the BJP in Mizoram. Zoramthanga emphasised that MNF's association with NDA and NEDA is due to its opposition to the Congress, and it does not wish to be part of any Congress-led alliance.

Also read: Mizoram Polls 2023: Congress promises affordable LPG, generous pensions and others in election manifesto