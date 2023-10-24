The Congress party has released its election manifesto for the imminent elections in Mizoram. They have promised several initiatives, such as provision of LPG cylinders for Rs 750, revival of an old pension scheme offering Rs 2,000 each month, health insurance coverage up to Rs 15 lakh, and implementation of other welfare schemes if they emerge victorious in the Northeastern state.

Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Spokesperson Ronald Sapa Tlai stated that the party's objective is to form an effective, transparent, and corruption-free administration. They aim to strengthen local governance by delegating more power, duties and financial resources to village councils and local bodies.

The Congress party also plans to invest in infrastructure development, including improving connectivity, airports, and electricity supply in the state. They also aim to assist farmers and entrepreneurs through the Young Mizo Entrepreneurs Program (YmElevate), providing startup funding and aiming to create 100,000 jobs for Mizo youth. The manifesto also details plans to offer health insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakhs to families without government employees.

They have also allocated a budget of Rs 5 crores for terminally ill patients and plan to increase the Old Age Pension to Rs 2,000 per month. Subsidized LPG gas at Rs 750 per cylinder will be provided to those with AAY and PHH cards, as well as families headed by women. The Congress party also plans to increase aid to widows and the differently-abled under the National Social Assistance Program to Rs 2,000 per month.

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