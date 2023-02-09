Six individuals, including the brother of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who were found guilty on February 7 in connection with the fictitious compensation receipts for land required for a hydroelectric power plant were sentenced to one year in prison by a special court on February 8.



They were also fined Rs 20 lakh each and sent to the central jail by the special court in Aizawl, which enforced the Prevention of Corruption Act.



C Vanlalchhuana, Zoramthanga's younger brother, Saiaithanga, C Rokhumi, Lalduhawma, PC Lalthazovi, and KLalrawna round out the six.



Sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Sections 467, 468, 471 and 120B, each imposed sentences of one year in prison and a fine of Rs. 10 lakh on each of the six defendants.



In a conspiracy involving falsifying land passes, fabricating land passes for the village council, and deceiving the authorities, they were found guilty of receiving compensation.



The judges stated that they were compensated in the thousands for the acquisition of submerged lands as a result of Northeast Electric Power Corporation Ltd.'s 60MW Tuirial hydroelectric project.



Also read : Mizoram CM Zoramthanga's brother found guilty in connection with bogus receipt case