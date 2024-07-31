The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Ministry of Civil Aviation, on July 31 inspected the construction of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line at Hortoki station which is 16 km from Bairabi.

The inspection included the inspection of the road construction, tunnel conditions, signal, and traffic conditions.

Railway officials said that the inspectors will write their inspection report and if they find it safe enough, freight and passenger trains will be able to run between Bairabi and Hortoki stations. The inspectors' findings that need to be improved will be improved.



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The railway line is expected to be completed by July 2025. The railway line is currently being used by workers upto Kawnpui Station.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety was accompanied by officers from Guwahati and Hrangtawna, a Railway Consultant from the Mizoram Government.