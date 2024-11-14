The Mizoram State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) jointly conducted a state-wide Mock Exercise on Floods and Landslides today. The exercise, which began at 9:30 AM, took place across 47 locations, including Aizawl, 11 district capitals, and several disaster-prone areas. It aimed to evaluate and strengthen the state’s emergency response systems for natural disasters.

The exercise simulated real-life disaster scenarios involving floods, fires, and landslides, and was conducted in collaboration with District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and the Incident Response System (IRS) teams. Emergency Operation Centers (DEOCs) were activated across the state, with district-level teams coordinating search and rescue operations at the incident sites. The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in Chawnpui oversaw the overall coordination, while live streaming and telecommunication helped maintain communication with Incident Commanders and response teams.

Brig. Ravinder Gurung (Retd.), Senior Consultant with NDMA, served as the coordinator for the exercise, with former officials such as Shri PC Lallawmsanga and Shri Dominic Lalhmangaiha acting as observers. “The exercise was a successful test of our disaster preparedness, though we identified issues in digital connectivity that need addressing,” said Brig. Gurung.

Mock drills were conducted in a variety of settings, including hospitals, bridges, jungles, and roads, to test the state’s response in different disaster situations. Relief camps and staging areas were also set up in select districts to simulate real-world disaster relief operations. Despite some communication challenges, the SEOC expressed satisfaction with the coordination efforts between DDMAs and the IRS teams.

In Lawngtlai District, a separate mock exercise was carried out under the guidance of local officials. The exercise was divided into two components: a landslide drill at the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) Road and a flood response drill at Bajeisora. Both scenarios followed a similar sequence of events, involving immediate responses to simulated incidents, including debris clearing, search and rescue operations, and medical aid for the injured.

Shri Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy, IAS, Chairman of the Lawngtlai DDMA, supervised the landslide drill, where 15 injured individuals were rescued, and 10 were treated on-site. The flood mock exercise at Bajeisora was similarly successful, with teams working in close coordination to manage the flood situation. Both exercises tested the district’s ability to manage large-scale disaster response efforts.

“The drills conducted today demonstrate our district’s readiness and the improvements in our disaster response strategies,” said Shri Reddy. “We are committed to refining our systems based on the insights gained from today’s exercises.”

The mock exercises, which were part of a state-wide initiative, aimed to improve Mizoram’s disaster management capabilities and ensure that the state is well-prepared to handle future natural calamities.

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