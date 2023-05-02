The Mizoram Congress has accepted veteran MLA Zodintluanga Ralte's resignation as treasurer of the party's state unit.

Ralte, who is also the Congress Legislature Party's leader, resigned as state treasurer on April 21, citing dissatisfaction with state party president Lalsawta's performance.

His resignation occurred only days before the state assembly elections, which are scheduled for later this year. Lalsawta told reporters here that Ralte's resignation had been approved by state party authorities following a personal discussion with him on Sunday.

"On the advice of senior party leaders, Ralte and I met in a friendly atmosphere on Sunday evening to discuss the matter." "We decided to accept Ralte's resignation in order to strengthen the Congress," Lalsawta stated. He stated that the party leadership will choose an appropriate replacement for Ralte as party treasurer.

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Lalsawta stated that Ralte's resignation came as a surprise to party members ahead of the state assembly elections. Ralte, who was also present at the news conference, stated that he resigned as treasurer because he believed it was important for the party's advancement.

The 60-year-old leader declared that he will remain in Congress. Ralte said in his resignation letter that Lalsawta had failed to exercise collaborative leadership and had made unilateral choices on numerous critical matters that violated the party's constitution and ideals.

He said that despite being the treasurer, he was not contacted before making numerous choices. Ralte also accused the president of weakening various committees that serve as the Congress' basis.

He worked in numerous roles for the state legislature until becoming the party treasurer in 2019.

Ralte, a four-term MLA since 2003, served as a cabinet member in the previous Lal Thanhawla-led Congress administration from 2008 to 2018.