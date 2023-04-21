Congress MLA Zodintluanga tendered his resignation on April 21 tendered resignation from his post as treasurer of the party.

In his resignation letter to Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Lalsawta Thanhawala, Zondintluanga, said he has decided to respectfully tender his resignation from his post.

“I had a high hope that we will work together harmoniously for our people, our land, and our party and see victory at the upcoming General elections. However, things have not traversed as per expectation,” he wrote.

He also slammed the MPCC president saying, the Indian National Congress was dependent on the workings of the committee as per the guidelines given in the constitution of the Indian National Congress.

He also accused the MPCC president of not taking decisions in consultation with the higher committee levels.

''Now, decisions are taken by the president in consultation with one or two members. The collective leadership which you (MPCC president) often talk about is not to be seen in reality,'' he said.

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