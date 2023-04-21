Two jail inmates who had escaped from Lunglei District Jail in Mizoram were arrested on April 20 in the late hours.

Sources said that two of the escaped prisoners were arrested in Mausen village at 8 pm, about 27 km from Lunglei District.

Five inmates, all Myanmar nationals, had escaped from the district jail by removing bricks from the toilet wall.

A total of five prisoners on April 18 escaped from Lunglei jail located in Sazakawn in Mizoram.

Also Read: Mizoram: Five prisoners escape from Lunglei jail

As per jail authorities, three convicted prisoners were among those who escaped from the jail.

The inmates escaped at around 2 AM this morning by breaking the wall of the prison toilet. The inmates were in the ward until 1:30 AM when the jail officials were on rounds.

There is a total of 40 inmates in the ward of which five managed to flee from jail.

The inmates were identified as Lalchawimawia, 24 years old, from Tahan, Myanmar, who has a murder case for killing a lady in 2021; Lalbawihliana, 27 years old; Dokapthanga, 26 years old, both from Zokhawthar, Haudeuhchhin, 25 years old, from Tlangnuam Champhai; and Vanneihthanga, 38 years old, from Leisen, Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the police have formed a special team to arrest the escaped inmates.