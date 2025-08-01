Mizoram Congress slams CM, BJP leaders over silence on Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Lalduhoma and two MPs — K. Vanlalvena and Richard Vanlalhmangaiha — for their continued silence over the arrest of two Catholic nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh.

Mizoram Congress president Lal Thanzara, addressing a political gathering in Aizawl, condemned what he described as an “arbitrary” arrest of Sister Vandana Francis and Sister Preethy Mary, along with another person, Sukhman Mandavi, by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station on July 25. The trio was taken into custody following a complaint by a Bajrang Dal functionary, accusing them of attempting the religious conversion of three tribal women from Narayanpur district.

Lal Thanzara expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the state leadership. “It is very unfortunate that our chief minister and the two MPs from a Christian-majority state have chosen to remain silent while members of the Christian community face discrimination,” he said.



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He also took aim at BJP president K. Beichhua, who is also a church elder, urging him to raise his voice on the issue both as a political and spiritual leader.

Thanzara welcomed the support extended by several national Congress leaders, including K.C. Venugopal, Saleng A. Sangma, and Priyanka Gandhi, who have spoken out against the arrests and demanded the immediate release of the nuns.

The Mizoram Congress reiterated its demand for justice and called for the unconditional release of the detained nuns, denouncing the arrests as a violation of religious freedom and human rights.