Mizoram Congress slams state over awarding excessive contracts via restricted tenders

Mizoram’s Congress unit on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, accusing it of awarding contracts worth over Rs 900 crore through restricted or selective tenders, a move they claim violates the party’s pre-election promises.

The Congress alleged that the ZPM, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, had previously criticised the former Mizo National Front (MNF) government for similar practices and had pledged in its 2023 Assembly election manifesto to avoid awarding contracts through limited tenders.

Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga said, “Despite the promise in its manifesto, the ZPM government has illegally awarded ₹945.55 crore worth of contracts under the restricted tender system, which is significantly higher than what was done under past governments.”



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Citing information obtained via the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Lallianchhunga claimed that on April 17, the ZPM administration granted a “blanket approval” to departments to carry out works amounting to ₹629.17 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme — all through restricted tenders.

Further, between January and April 29 this year, 47 contracts valued at ₹316.38 crore were allegedly awarded under similar limited tender processes.

Congress leaders argued that the ZPM government had violated its own manifesto, which had promised to avoid such practices unless absolutely necessary. “What the ZPM is doing now stands in stark contrast to the clean governance they had promised the people of Mizoram,” said Lallianchhunga.

The opposition has demanded greater transparency in the state’s tendering processes and urged the government to abide by its pre-election commitments.