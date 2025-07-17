Mizoram loses Rs 963 crore, 68,000 pigs to African Swine fever since 2021

Mizoram has recorded cumulative losses of Rs 963.14 crore due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) since 2021, with 68,172 pigs reported dead, according to the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

The outbreak, which began on March 21, 2021, in Lungsen village near the Bangladesh border in Lunglei district, has since turned endemic.

In total, 51,301 pigs have been culled across the state as part of containment measures. More than ₹14 crore has been disbursed to compensate affected farmers between 2021 and 2023.



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As of July 17 this year alone, 5,871 pigs have died and another 1,942 were culled to check the spread of the disease. The state has suffered an estimated loss of ₹66.51 crore in 2025 so far.

In previous years, losses were pegged at ₹334.14 crore in 2021, ₹210 crore in 2022, and ₹336.4 crore in 2024.

The outbreak has affected 10,468 families, many of whom depend on pig farming as a primary livelihood.

Despite preventive measures, the persistent spread of ASF continues to impact Mizoram’s rural economy and food security.

