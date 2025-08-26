Mizoram Congress slams ZPM for naming candidate ahead of Dampa bypoll schedule

The opposition Congress in Mizoram on Tuesday criticised the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) for announcing its candidate for the Dampa assembly bypoll even before the Election Commission declared the poll date.

On Monday, ZPM named popular Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as its nominee for the seat, which has remained vacant since the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

In a statement, the Congress said no political party in the state had previously declared a candidate for a by-election caused by the demise of a sitting MLA until after the Election Commission’s notification, describing it as a mark of respect.



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The party pointed out that when ZPM legislator Andrew H Thangliana passed away in 2021, no political outfit had named a candidate before the official announcement, and ZPM leader Lalduhoma had himself praised the practice.

“The ZPM has shown dishonour to humanity by naming its candidate before the Election Commission’s schedule and even before an obituary reference was made to the late legislator in the assembly,” the Congress alleged.

Other parties are yet to name their candidates for the Dampa bypoll. Meanwhile, preparations are underway, with a training session held in Mamit district for eight sector officers, an official statement said.