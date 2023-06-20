Chaired by the Commissioner & Secretary of the Home Department, the Executive Committee meeting on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was held at the Forensic Laboratory Conference Hall, MINECO.

Meeting chairman Pu H. Lalengmawia reported on Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga's visit to New Delhi to implement his request to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister for Internally Displaced Person assistance. He reported that the project is expected to be successful. Deputy Commissioners of Aizawl, Kolasib, and Saitual districts and Central YMA leaders presented their relief efforts and difficulties faced by the refugees. They also said that instead of building temporary shelters for the refugees, government land should be sought.

The meeting also discussed the need for proper treatment of refugees. Health Department officials reported on the health condition of the refugees and the treatment of patients. In collaboration with ICDS, refugee children are provided with good food.

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The meeting also approved relief funds for the refugees. MLAs and government employees who can donate funds for the refugees should be taken into action. A report from the School Education Department said that more than 1,500 refugee students have been admitted to government schools in Mizoram.

The Executive Committee resolution on the refugee registration system was discussed. The state Home Department is preparing to form a district- and village-level committee to deal with refugees.

As per the government record, a total of 2388.50 quintals of rice were issued to Zo ethnic tribes in troubled Manipur areas and internally displaced persons residing in Mizoram by the Govt. Of Mizoram, including other relief supplies.

A total of 11785 IDPs from Manipur have taken shelter in Mizoram since the eruption of ethnic strife in Manipur. Mizoram is currently providing shelter to over 50,000 people from neighbouring Manipur, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.