Two people were arrested in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district with gold bars worth Rs 8.61 crore, officials said on April 8.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a vehicle at Panikauri toll plaza in Fatakpur, they said.

Thirteen gold bars were found in the vehicle that was heading towards Kolkata from Assam, they added.

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In yet another successful crackdown on illegal gold smuggling, Assam Rifles on March 31 seized a large number of gold biscuits in Manipur's Khudengthabi Permanent Vehicle Check Post.

Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the direction of HQ IGAR (South), recovered 10 suspected gold biscuits from a commuter riding a two-wheeler at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi, according to information.

The commuter, who was going from Moreh to Imphal, had the gold biscuits concealed in his shoe.

The recovered gold biscuits were valued at Rs. 1.01 crore and weighed approximately 1,660 grams.

The held onto Gold Rolls, alongside the secured individual, were given over to the customs Division, Moreh for additional examination.