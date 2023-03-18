Mizoram's Special Court (under the Prevention of Corruption Act) on March 16 indicted Superintendent of Excise, Serchhip district Rongura, and former Assistant Accounts Officer of Serchhip Treasury in a graft case.

The pair was found guilty of misappropriating government funds to the tune of Rs 173 crore. The two accused government officials have been sent to judicial custody till March 20, 2023 until sentence hearing.

On March 20, Special Judge HTC Lalrinchhana would announce the two officials' sentences.

Lalrinchhana stated in his order that Rongura committed criminal misconduct in his salary bill of Rs 1,73,48,365 by claiming and drawing excess amounts as part of a criminal conspiracy with Suakngura, who was an Assistant Accounts Officer in the office of the Treasury Officer, Serchhip District. Rongura was Superintendent of Excise and Narcotics, Serchhip District.

The judge added that as part of the criminal conspiracy with Rongura, Suakngura received Rs 41,000 as bribe money in November 2016 from the office or under Rongura's supervision, which was credited to Suakngura's personal bank account.

The judge added, "Suakngura is also hereby convicted under sections 120B/477A/420 of IPC and under section 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) (c) & (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988." "In the reverberations, Rongura is convicted under sections 120B/420/477A of IPC and under section 13 (2) read with section 13 (1) (a) (c) & (d) of the Prevention of Co

Their convictions resulted in the immediate cancellation of their bail and bond, as well as the discharge of the obligations of their respective sureties. As a result, "the aforementioned convicted accused persons shall be remanded into judicial custody until March 20, 2023 for the hearing of the sentence," the special judge added.

After being indicted in a departmental investigation into the same misappropriation case, Rongura, one of the convicted individuals, was forced into retirement.

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