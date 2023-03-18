Konyak Union (KU) handed over the foreign secretary of the pro-scribed armed militant group Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) Pavel Koch and seven other cadres to officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 16.

Tingthok Konyak, president of the union, and Nokzei P. Konyak, press and media secretary, narrated the events, stating that Koch and the seven cadres had expressed their desire to leave the organization on March 15. After that, KLO first got in touch with NSCN/GPRN-K (YA) Konyak region chairman and Kilonser Khampei Konyak, who then told KU Myanmar unit president about the situation.

The KU president and his Myanmar counterpart took a serious note of the situation and rushed toward Longwa village, accompanied by Rajip Sharma, assistant director of the Intelligence Bureau, the MHA team of Guwahati, and the KU Phomching unit.

Pavel Koch and Kalyan Koch, sergeant major of KLO, were graciously received at Longwa village on March 15 by the presidents of three organizations: KU, KU Myanmar unit, and KU Phomching Unit. In addition, officials from MHA and the 27th Assam Rifles attended a meeting in the early hours.

During their conversation with Pavel Koch, the president of the KU and the president of the KU Myanmar unit expressed their happiness at their decision to join the mainstream and move toward peace and development. They claimed that Konyaks were also constantly seeking tranquility and peace on the land.

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