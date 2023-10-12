The customs department of Mizoram on October 11 rescued a critically endangered baby orangutan at Seling village under Aizawl district.

As per sources, the endangered baby orangutan is suspected of being smuggled from Myanamar. The customs department officials intercepted a vehicle allegedly coming from Myanmar and rescued the primate. The vehicle driver has been arrested.

The primate has been sent to the care of the forest department while neceassar legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested person.

Notably, orangutans are great apes native to the rainforests of Indonesia and Malaysia. They are now found only in parts of Borneo and Sumatra and are classified as critically endangered species.



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