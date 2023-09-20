Around 50 kilometres from the city, 111 students from Thingsulthliah Higher Secondary School march toward Aizawl to meet with Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte and deliver a letter of demand.

Students are requesting that the state government upgrade their school to Adhoc Grant-in-Aid status.

According to a decision by the Thingsulthliah Higher Secondary School (HSS) Students Union, 111 students (60 girls and 51 boys) and other supporters began marching toward the state capital, Aizawl, at 6 a.m. today.

According to the Mizoram government Lumpsum Higher Secondary School (MIGLAHSSA), an association of nine (9) higher secondary schools, the chief minister and other ministers allegedly promised to upgrade their school to Adhoc Grant-in-Aid during the 2018 election campaign, and they are now being pressured to keep their word.



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This is not their first protest to demand the upgrade; previously, they closed their institutions in protest. However, since their demand was not met, they expanded their pressure on the government.

In Thingsulthliah Village, various institutions, shops, and offices are closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in support of the long march. In addition, the Auto Rickshaw & Taxi Owners Association of Thingsulthliah village is suspending service in support of the long march and providing free transportation for the students' return home.

Sakawrdai, Phullen, Zawlnuam, NE Khawdungsei, E. Lungdar, and West Phaileng secondary school students supported the long march by organizing a protest march and displaying placards and posters in their respective communities.