Mizoram Director General of Police (DGP), Pu Anil Shukla has asked police officials to ensure proper deployment in all districts to prevent any untoward incidents to protect Meiteis living in the state, said an official statement on July 23.

The development comes in the wake of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) led NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC's) proposed solidarity protest march on July 25 (Tuesday) to express support for the Kuki-2o community in Manipur.

In this regard, DGP Mizoram convened a review meeting on July 22 at his office chamber which was attended by senior police officers, and the meeting also focused on assessing security arrangements and deployments.

''Additionally, all measures, taken to ensure the safety and security of Manipuri people/ Meitei in various parts of Mizoram were thoroughly reviewed. During the meeting, DGP Mizoram directed to ensure proper deployment, patrolling, and vigilance in all districts, especially in vulnerable areas, to prevent any untoward incidents,'' the statement added.

The DGP also emphasized the need for a sufficient number of reserve forces with vehicles and officers to facilitate quick deployment and response in case of any incident within their areas.

Following the meeting, DGP Mizoram and the team of senior police officials visited the proposed site locations in Aizawl, namely Chanmari on the north side, Kulikawn on the south side, and Raj Bhavan North Gate, where the procession is scheduled to take place for an on-ground review and assessment.

''The Mizoram Police, in collaboration with administrative officials, is maintaining a close watch on the situation. Senior Police officers and all police personnel on the ground are working diligently to ensure the safety and security of Manipuri people/ Meitei in various parts of Mizoram,'' the statement concluded.

Also read: Did not ask Meiteis of Manipur in Mizoram to leave, but to exercise caution: Ex-militant group PAMRA