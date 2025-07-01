Mizoram disburses Rs 98.84 crore under 'Bana Kaih' scheme for key crop procurement

The Mizoram government has disbursed a total of ₹98.84 crore under its flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ (Handholding Scheme) for the procurement of five major crops, reaffirming its commitment to support local farmers and restore their economic dignity.

According to Dr. K.C. Lalmalsawmzauva, Adviser to the Chief Minister and Co-Chairman of the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board (MAMB), the government has procured:

2,33,604 quintals of ginger, disbursing ₹96.4 crore to farmers

1,473 quintals of unhusked rice for ₹44 lakh

2,498 quintals of broomsticks for ₹2 crore via a PSU

Additionally, 400 quintals of turmeric were procured

Over 37,800 quintals of broomsticks were bought by empanelled and non-empanelled buyers



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Ginger procurement, the largest among the five crops, was carried out through MAMB and concluded recently, with the cash crop being collected directly from farmers since February this year.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who attended the closing ceremony of the support price initiative on Monday, reaffirmed the government’s pledge to prioritize agriculture and empower cultivators.

“We restore farmers’ dignity, promote organic farming and aim to brand Mizoram ginger as our flagship crop,” the CM stated in a post on X.

The procurement is in line with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government’s pre-election promise to buy ginger, turmeric, Mizo chilli, broomsticks, and unhusked rice from farmers, ensuring price stability and encouraging organic and sustainable farming practices.

The Lalduhoma-led government is also considering branding Mizoram ginger at the national level, with plans to establish it as a premium product in line with the state’s agricultural identity.

Officials emphasized that the 'Bana Kaih' scheme has not only supported farmers through price assurance but also improved their access to markets and reduced post-harvest stress, contributing to a more resilient agri-based economy in Mizoram.