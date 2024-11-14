A crucial review meeting was held today at the Planning & Programme Implementation Conference Hall in Aizawl, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. The meeting aimed to discuss ongoing developmental projects in Mizoram under the DoNER Ministry, with a focus on enhancing progress and addressing areas that require attention.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Jyotiraditya M. Scindia for his personal involvement and the significant contributions made by his predecessor, the late Madhavrao Scindia, in advancing developmental initiatives in the region. "This meeting holds great importance for Mizoram’s development. We are pleased with the progress thus far, but there is always more to be done," said Lalduhoma. He emphasized the vital role of the DoNER Ministry in driving forward various projects that contribute to Mizoram’s overall growth.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, in his address, praised the strong collaboration between Mizoram and the DoNER Ministry, expressing his honor in being part of the state’s developmental journey. He underlined the importance of intensified efforts to ensure the successful implementation of ongoing projects and the timely completion of future initiatives. "Mizoram has always been an integral part of India's progress, and it is imperative that we continue to work together to accelerate its growth," he remarked.

Dr. Md. Nazmuddin, Senior Economic Adviser of DoNER, provided an overview of the ministry’s strategies to expedite the completion of projects and improve the living standards of the people in Mizoram. The focus, he said, would be on enhancing the welfare of the state’s residents through effective planning and execution.

Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner of Planning, assured that steps would be taken to improve coordination between the Mizoram government and the DoNER Ministry, fostering smoother communication and implementation of projects on the ground.

Addressing the development issues specific to Mizoram, H. Lalengmawia, Chief Secretary of Mizoram, raised concerns regarding the challenges faced by various sectors and discussed possible solutions. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Chanchal Kumar, Secretary of DoNER, and senior representatives from both the DoNER Ministry and the Mizoram government.

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