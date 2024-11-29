Mizoram: Drugs worth over Rs 11 crore destroyed in Aizawl
The Excise and Narcotics Department, along with the Drug Disposal Committee, conducted a large-scale drug incineration on Friday at the Bethani Multi-Purpose Farm in Aizawl’s Phunchawng locality.
The Excise and Narcotics Department, along with the Drug Disposal Committee, conducted a large-scale drug incineration on Friday at the Bethani Multi-Purpose Farm in Aizawl’s Phunchawng locality.
The destroyed narcotics seized over the last three months were valued at Rs 11,50,080 in the local market.
The incineration carried out with court approval, was part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state.
The narcotics incinerated included:
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Heroin: 23.777 kgs
Ganja: 52.265 kgs
Methamphetamine: 15.795 kgs
Crystal Meth: 734.780 kgs
Alprazolam: 175.15 kgs
Nitrazepam: 444.780 kgs
Codeine-based Cough Syrup: 25.700 kgs
This is one of the largest drug disposal operations in Mizoram in recent months, showcasing the state’s commitment to addressing the menace of narcotics.
Authorities have reiterated their resolve to intensify anti-drug measures and work closely with law enforcement agencies to dismantle drug networks in the region.
The public has been urged to support these efforts by reporting drug-related activities and raising awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse.
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