The Excise and Narcotics Department, along with the Drug Disposal Committee, conducted a large-scale drug incineration on Friday at the Bethani Multi-Purpose Farm in Aizawl’s Phunchawng locality.

The destroyed narcotics seized over the last three months were valued at Rs 11,50,080 in the local market.

The incineration carried out with court approval, was part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state.

The narcotics incinerated included:



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Heroin: 23.777 kgs

Ganja: 52.265 kgs

Methamphetamine: 15.795 kgs

Crystal Meth: 734.780 kgs

Alprazolam: 175.15 kgs

Nitrazepam: 444.780 kgs

Codeine-based Cough Syrup: 25.700 kgs

This is one of the largest drug disposal operations in Mizoram in recent months, showcasing the state’s commitment to addressing the menace of narcotics.

Authorities have reiterated their resolve to intensify anti-drug measures and work closely with law enforcement agencies to dismantle drug networks in the region.

The public has been urged to support these efforts by reporting drug-related activities and raising awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse.