In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of Mizoram Range Assam Rifles recovered 94,940 tablets worth Rs 28.482 crore from general area Mualkawi, Champhai, and 87,720 tablets worth Rs 26.316 crore from general area Khuangleng, Champhai, on July 26 in two separate operations.



Based on specific information, a combined team of COB Champhai, Serchhip Battalion, and Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai carried out the operation.



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During the operation, 94940 meth tablets were recovered in Mualkawi Village, and in another operation, 87720 meth tablets were recovered in Khuangleng Village. The illegal drugs were cleverly hidden in the chassis of the Mahindra Bolero vehicle.

The entire consignment of Meth tablets is worth Rs 54,79,80,000 (Rupees fifty-four crore, seventy-nine lakh, and eighty thousand only).

The recovered consignment has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal proceedings.