Mizoram Police on July 26 seized 11 soap boxes containing 128 grams of heroin in the Saitual district's Ngopa area of the state, said police.

The police seized drugs worth Rs after a team of police with the cooperation of the Village Defence Party (VDP) conducted a joint operation near Phalte Peng.

During the raid, the police seized heroin kept in 11 soap boxes from the illegal possession of 35-year-old Johan M Hnamte of Saron Veng in Serchip district.

''Last night in Ngopa, Saitual District, under Ngopa Police Station, a team of Police with the cooperation of Village Defence Party (VDP) conducting a joint operation near Phalte peng, 128 grams (11 soap boxes) of heroin seized from the illegal possession of Johan M. Hnamte (35) of Saron Veng, Serchhip,'' the police added.

In connection with the matter, Ngopa Police Station has registered a case u/s 21 (c)/25 ND & PS Act for further investigation.

On July 19, Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police had recovered illegal Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6 crore in the state's Champhai district.

The 20,000 tablets were recovered in the general area Zokhawthar-Melbuk road during an operation carried out on specific information with utmost diligence and tactical planning and recovered the consignment on 19 Jul 2023.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, and Police station Zokhawthar based on specific information.

''Approximate cost of recovered Methamphetamine tablets Rs 60,000,000. The seized consignment was handed over to Police station, Zokhawthar on 19 Jul 2023 for further legal proceedings,'' the police added.

Also read: Mizoram: Areca nuts, Poppy seeds worth Rs 73.16 lakh recovered in Champhai district