Mizoram police seized a large number of Fake Indian Currency Notes ( FICN) valued at Rs 25.20 lakh and arrested two persons in connection to it.

As per police, acting on input last night, Mizoram Police CID(SB) Team seized counterfeit currency notes of a total face value of Rs 25,20,000 from the joint possession of Laltanpui (42) of Vairengte Kawngthar Veng, Kolasib District and Lallungmuana (40) of N Vanlaiphai Rawlkhang veng, Serchhip District at Vairengte.

The seized fake currency consisted of 1007 notes of Rs 2000 denomination and 1012 notes of Rs 00 denomination.

Also Read: Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 290 lakh seized, one arrested

Further investigation is on.

Earlier on May 12, huge quantities of drugs valued at more than Rs 290 lakh in the international market have been seized in Mizoram.

As per police, acting on a specific input, last night on May 10 at around 9:30 PM, a team of CID (SB) seized 581 grams (50 soap cases) of heroin, valued at over Rs 290 lakhs in the international market from the possession of one Lalhruaizela (37) of Zemabawk Hmangaihna Veng at Zemabawk Cemetery, Aizawl.

