Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 34 crores seized in Aizawl, Myanmar national held
The Mizoram Police seized 11.6 kg of crystal methamphetamine with a market value of Rs 34 crore from a Myanmar national in Aizawl.
In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Mizoram Police seized 11.6 kg of crystal methamphetamine with a market value of Rs 34 crore from a Myanmar national in Aizawl.
As per reports, when an Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team examined a car at Zemabawk East, Aizawl, they found a significant quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
The car was registered as MZ01-7001 (Tata Intra).
Ropianga (37), a native of Myanmar and the son of Lalthanga, Khawmawi, Myanmar, was taken into custody.
In addition to the Foreigners Act, a complaint has been filed against him, and an investigation is currently underway.
Also Read: Mizoram: Myanmar national held with heroin worth Rs 1.4 crore in Champhai district
Earlier on October 5, 149 grams of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 1.04 crore were recovered in the general area of Mualkawi, Champhai district.
The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Champhai and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.
The entire consignment of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 1,04,30,000/- (Rupees One Crore Four Lakh Thirty Thousand Only) and the accused have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.
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