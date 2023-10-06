In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Mizoram Police seized 11.6 kg of crystal methamphetamine with a market value of Rs 34 crore from a Myanmar national in Aizawl.

As per reports, when an Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team examined a car at Zemabawk East, Aizawl, they found a significant quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

The car was registered as MZ01-7001 (Tata Intra).

Ropianga (37), a native of Myanmar and the son of Lalthanga, Khawmawi, Myanmar, was taken into custody.

In addition to the Foreigners Act, a complaint has been filed against him, and an investigation is currently underway.



Also Read: Mizoram: Myanmar national held with heroin worth Rs 1.4 crore in Champhai district

Earlier on October 5, 149 grams of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 1.04 crore were recovered in the general area of Mualkawi, Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Champhai and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.

The entire consignment of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 1,04,30,000/- (Rupees One Crore Four Lakh Thirty Thousand Only) and the accused have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.