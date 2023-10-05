In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, 149 grams of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 1.04 crore were recovered in the general area of Mualkawi, Champhai district and one Myanmar national was arrested.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Champhai and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information. The entire consignment of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 1,04,30,000/- (Rupees One Crore Four Lakh Thirty Thousand Only) and the accused have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.



Also Read: Mizoram: Record 10.4 kg of crystal meth worth Rs. 31 crore seized at Lengpui airport

Earlier on October 4, Mizoram Police seized methamphetamine, commonly known as Crystal Meth, at Lengpui Airport, Aizawl.

The confiscation, weighing a staggering 10.4 kilograms (approximately), is estimated to be worth around Rs. 31 crores in the international drug market.

The contraband was discovered during security screening at the airport, where an INDIGO security X-ray baggage inspection system detected suspicious packages in a suitcase. Upon further investigation, the authorities apprehended a 38-year-old woman named Lalremthangi, who was attempting to transport the illicit substance from Myanmar to Delhi.