In a joint operation carried out by the Customs Preventive Force, Excise and Narcotics Department and Assam Rifles, drugs worth Rs 6 crore were seized from different areas of Mizoram on September 26.

A total of 408.08 grams of drugs enclosed in 247 cases of foreign origin cigarettes were seized by the joint team of Customs Preventive Force, Excise and Narcotics Department in a joint operation with Special Narcotics Police Station CID Crime (Mizoram) in Champhai, Zote and Aizawl.

Total five people were nabbed in three separate operations in the general area of Mizoram, Zotlong and in the districts of Zote, Champhai and Aizawl.

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