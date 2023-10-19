Twenty-three candidates submitted their nominations for the upcoming state Assembly election on October 18.

Twelve party candidates, including the incumbent deputy CM Tawnluia, filed nominations, giving the ruling MNF candidates the most nominations.

In addition, four independent candidates and seven members of the Indian National Congress have also submitted their candidacys.

BJP, the Central party, and ZPM, the main opposition party, have not yet submitted their nominations.



Also Read: Mizoram election 2023: BJP issues second list of candidates for upcoming polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the names of 23 candidates, including the Speaker of the outgoing House and several others who joined the party from the ruling MNF recently, for the November 7 Mizoram assembly elections.

The majority of the nominees are new faces, while four of these contestants are women.

October 20, Friday, is the deadline for nominations. It is anticipated that more nominations will be submitted today and tomorrow.

Here is the list of candidates who have filed their nomination: