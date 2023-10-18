The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued the second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Mizoram elections.

As per the candidate's list, the party has decided on the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the legislative assembly.

1. F Vanhmingthaga from Tuirial (ST) constituency, R Lalthangliana from Kolasin (ST), Judy Zohmingliani from Tuivawl (ST), Dr Zonuntluanga from Chalfilh (ST), Chawnghmingthanga from Aizawl North-Ill (ST), F Lalremsangi from Aizawl South-I (ST), B Suanzalang from 21 Lengteng (ST), K Vanialruati from 26 Serchhip (ST) and T. Biaksailova from 33 Lunglei South (ST).



Also Read: BJP releases first list of candidates for Mizoram Assembly election

BJP's Mizoram state president, Vanlalhmuaka, while speaking to India Today NE stated that the party does not anticipate forming a majority government. He clarified that the BJP has not entered into any pre-poll alliances and decisions regarding future alliances will be made post-election by the central authority. Vanlalhmuaka further added that no party will form the majority government.

