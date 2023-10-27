BJP president JP Nadda will release the party's manifesto for Mizoram assembly elections on October 27 in Aizawl.

Nadda will reach Lengpui Airport, Mizoram on Friday at 3:00 pm where he will be accorded a grand welcome outside the airport by senior BJP office bearers and party karyakartas. Shri Nadda will launch BJP’s Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) at Hotel Regency, Aizawl (Mizoram) at 04:00 pm.

After that, the National President will meet with the Mizoram People Forum (MPF) President Rev. Dr. C. Chawnghmingliana at 6 pm.



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At 6:40 pm, the National President will be meeting with Bishop Stephen Rotluanga. He will interact with Bru community leaders at 07:10 pm and with Central Young Mizo Association leaders at 7:30 pm.

At 07:50 pm, Nadda will chair an important meeting with the State Election Committee and State Office Bearers. All these meetings will be held at Hotel Regency, Aizawl.

On the next day i.e. 28 October 2023, the National President will address a public rally in Tuichawng at 10:45 am. Before this, he will be accorded a grand traditional welcome at Chawngte helipad, Tuichawng.