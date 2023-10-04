Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) announced the names of candidates who would be contesting the 40 Assembly seats that would go to polls later in 2023.

In this assembly election, the candidate list includes two women and 15 new faces. The MNF will compete in all 40.

Zoramthanga, the Chief Minister and MNF President, will run from Aizawl East - I, the seat he won in the 2018 assembly elections while Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia will also run from Tuichang.

Home Minister Lalchamliana and Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo have decided not to run in the elections. R. Lalzirliana, Minister of Power, and Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte have both moved constituencies.

The candidates' names were unveiled during an event in Aizawl attended by thousands of party workers from Aizawl and surrounding areas.



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CM Zoramthanga has also launched his election campaign. Lalchamliana declared his intention not to run in the elections, citing the need to create a place for the new generation, while the party dismissed Sailo.

Former Minister of State Dr K. Beichhua was ousted from the party for 'anti-party conduct,' and he is expected to run as a BJP candidate from his Siaha seat.

While Lalzirliana, who was elected in 2018 from the Tawi assembly constituency, will now run for the Aizawl North - I seat, which is currently held by former Deputy Speaker Vanlalhlana of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Royte, who was elected last time from Aizawl East - II, will run for Hachhek assembly seat, which is currently held by Congress.

Except for the two ministers, all of the other incumbent MPs will run for re-election to the same seats they had in 2018. MNF chose two female candidates.